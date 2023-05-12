iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBIL) Short Interest Update

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iMedia Brands Price Performance

iMedia Brands stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. iMedia Brands has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.66.

iMedia Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.5313 dividend. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 56.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th.

