Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $627,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $686,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $5,085,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $300,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,252,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,277,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $686,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $300,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,252,540 shares in the company, valued at $75,277,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,250 shares of company stock worth $5,316,240. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Shares of NARI opened at $69.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.53 and a beta of 1.12. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $86.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.32.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $116.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.30 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

