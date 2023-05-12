Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,300 shares, a growth of 712.7% from the April 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Infobird stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77. Infobird has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.23.

Infobird shares are set to reverse split on Monday, May 15th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, May 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, May 15th.

Infobird Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

