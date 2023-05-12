Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY) Stock Position Lowered by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 126,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

BMAY stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average of $29.69.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

