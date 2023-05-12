Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $1,103,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $694,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $1,062,000. Acas LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of KOCT opened at $25.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

