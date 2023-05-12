Insider Selling: DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) CFO Sells 115,428 Shares of Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) CFO Jason Park sold 115,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $2,808,363.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 457,484 shares in the company, valued at $11,130,585.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jason Park also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 21st, Jason Park sold 102,596 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $2,228,385.12.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Jason Park sold 112,575 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $2,277,392.25.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $25.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average is $16.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The company had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.28.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,704,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,342 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,108,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,578,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,652,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

