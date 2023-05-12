Insider Selling: Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) VP Sells 14,253 Shares of Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.4 %

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $62.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

