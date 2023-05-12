Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IPAR shares. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Inter Parfums Stock Up 0.5 %

Inter Parfums stock opened at $135.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.29. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $64.52 and a one year high of $161.17.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $311.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.07 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 19.52%. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $34,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Inter Parfums news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $34,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total transaction of $111,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,550 shares of company stock worth $351,567 over the last ninety days. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Inter Parfums

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 8.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 61,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 7.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,862,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Inter Parfums by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Featured Articles

