Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKW. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 527,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,105,000 after buying an additional 130,630 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2,404.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 51,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PKW opened at $83.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $932.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $73.80 and a 52-week high of $92.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.62.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.296 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

