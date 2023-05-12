Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Position Trimmed by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 25,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 108,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PDN opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $587.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.32.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

