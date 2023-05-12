Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,512 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $9,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,062.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 51,494 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 5,317.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 41,425 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,680.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ KBWB opened at $37.66 on Friday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $36.19 and a 12 month high of $60.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average of $48.48. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.334 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

