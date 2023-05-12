Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,394 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $9,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAB. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 878.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $27.09 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.36.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

