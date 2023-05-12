Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $17.62 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,626 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.3% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 103,305 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,422,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 120,961 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 560.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 159,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,666,000 after purchasing an additional 134,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 82,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.29.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $173.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

