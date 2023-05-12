iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $60.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.94.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

