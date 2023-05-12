iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 325.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000.

NYSEARCA IHAK opened at $34.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.38. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $31.29 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The company has a market capitalization of $525.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

