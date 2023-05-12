iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDG. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDG opened at $80.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 52 week low of $68.51 and a 52 week high of $84.66. The company has a market cap of $416.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.13.

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

