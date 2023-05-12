iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,491 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 62.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $86,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $36.45.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

