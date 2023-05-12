iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,149 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $9,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYC opened at $64.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.99. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $55.08 and a 12 month high of $71.05. The company has a market capitalization of $717.73 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

