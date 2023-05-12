Jason Robins Sells 200,000 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $4,868,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,174,522.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jason Robins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DraftKings alerts:

On Friday, April 21st, Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $4,344,000.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $5,316,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Jason Robins sold 280,704 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $5,176,181.76.

DraftKings Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.47. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $25.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,342 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,032,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,115,000 after acquiring an additional 314,790 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,368,000 after buying an additional 798,877 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,368,000 after buying an additional 798,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,777,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,806,000 after buying an additional 346,440 shares in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DKNG. BTIG Research increased their price target on DraftKings from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Roth Capital cut DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DraftKings from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on DraftKings from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on DraftKings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.28.

About DraftKings

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.