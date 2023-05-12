John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $103.74 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $81.59 and a twelve month high of $126.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.53.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Bean Technologies

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $30,651.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,090.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $95,787 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JBT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.