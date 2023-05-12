Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Short Interest Update

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Jollibee Foods Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JBFCY opened at $16.00 on Friday. Jollibee Foods has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $18.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55.

Jollibee Foods Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0502 per share. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. Jollibee Foods’s payout ratio is 9.97%.

Jollibee Foods Company Profile

Jollibee Foods Corp. engages in the development, operation, and franchising fast food stores under the trade name Jollibee. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Franchising, and Leasing. The Food Service segment operates quick service restaurants and the manufacture of food products to be sold to Jollibee Group-owned and franchised QSR outlets.

