Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRYS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $90.31 on Friday. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $47.67 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.65 and its 200 day moving average is $79.16.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $2,191,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,649,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,552,905.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel Janney sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $713,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,407.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $2,191,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,649,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,552,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,786,432. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 260.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization.

