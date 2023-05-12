Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Sells 150 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,629 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 14,693.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,024,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $173.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.29.

AAPL stock opened at $173.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $176.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.22 and its 200 day moving average is $149.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Apple’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

