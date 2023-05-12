Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Short Interest Up 587.5% in April

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 587.5% from the April 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Legend Power Systems Stock Performance
LPSIF stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22. Legend Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29.
Legend Power Systems Company Profile
