Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,760 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 11.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 174.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 27,098 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 34.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Shares of LEG opened at $32.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.30. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.35.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

