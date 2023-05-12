Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Holdings Raised by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 176.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 322,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,180,000 after buying an additional 206,055 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 4,611.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 116,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,696,000 after purchasing an additional 114,217 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Littelfuse by 25.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,541,000 after buying an additional 76,883 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 9.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 904,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,852,000 after purchasing an additional 75,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 16.5% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 346,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,434,000 after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LFUS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.00.

Littelfuse Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $256.40 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.19 and a 12-month high of $281.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $256.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $609.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.42%.

Insider Activity

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total value of $1,762,795.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director T J. Chung sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total value of $453,635.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,404,407.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total value of $1,762,795.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,825 shares of company stock worth $2,285,516. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

