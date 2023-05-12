L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Short Interest Update

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the April 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

L’Oréal Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LRLCY opened at $92.54 on Friday. L’Oréal has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $97.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.80 and a 200-day moving average of $79.85.

L’Oréal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.0325 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from L’Oréal’s previous dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About L’Oréal

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRLCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Societe Generale raised L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered L’Oréal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, AlphaValue raised L’Oréal to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $372.80.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

