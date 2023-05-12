L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Short Interest Update

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the April 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
L’Oréal Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of LRLCY opened at $92.54 on Friday. L’Oréal has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $97.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.80 and a 200-day moving average of $79.85.
L’Oréal Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.0325 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from L’Oréal’s previous dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About L’Oréal
L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on L’Oréal (LRLCY)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.