LPL Financial LLC Acquires 28,326 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,326 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $8,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 33.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $42.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average of $39.08.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

