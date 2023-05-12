LPL Financial LLC Acquires 2,865 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $8,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Gpwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Gpwm LLC now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGV opened at $72.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.28.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

