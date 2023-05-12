LPL Financial LLC Acquires 37,806 Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,806 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $8,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,592,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 26,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Price Performance
PPH stock opened at $78.81 on Friday. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $80.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Increases Dividend
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Profile
The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
