LPL Financial LLC Acquires 50,932 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 434,395 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,932 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $9,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RF. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 991.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2,210.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:RF opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.11. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Further Reading

