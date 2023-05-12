LPL Financial LLC Acquires 64,359 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,359 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 400,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after acquiring an additional 20,283 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 325.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 48,474 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 239,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJO opened at $22.37 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.32.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

