LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 530,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,622 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $9,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 120,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $19.22 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $20.12.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

