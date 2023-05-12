LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 957.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $367.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.81. The stock has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 60.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $392.79.

Insider Activity

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,340.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,387.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,464 shares of company stock worth $4,235,984 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.18.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.