LPL Financial LLC Buys 11,228 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 11,228 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $8,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.7% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF stock opened at $85.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.08. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.53 and a 52 week high of $135.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.79 and a 200-day moving average of $98.90.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -39.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.13.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

