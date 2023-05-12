LPL Financial LLC Buys 12,800 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $9,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $8,033,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,716,000 after acquiring an additional 70,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $567,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,141,933.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $53,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $567,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,141,933.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,333 shares of company stock valued at $51,347,855 in the last ninety days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $139.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.99. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $171.44. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.85.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

