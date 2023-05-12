LPL Financial LLC Buys 1,775 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $8,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in AMETEK by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in AMETEK by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in AMETEK by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its position in AMETEK by 1.1% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 7,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AME. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

AMETEK Stock Performance

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $786,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,156,676.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $786,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,156,676.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,706.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,294. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $143.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.05. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

