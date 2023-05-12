LPL Financial LLC Buys 25,623 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 359,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,623 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $9,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 13.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,285,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,344 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 11.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,454,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,524,000 after purchasing an additional 548,891 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,895,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,727,000 after purchasing an additional 74,007 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the third quarter valued at about $79,186,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 5.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,582,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,635,000 after purchasing an additional 78,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DXC opened at $22.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXC Technology Profile

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DXC. TheStreet raised shares of DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.45.

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.