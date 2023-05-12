LPL Financial LLC Buys 30,655 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,655 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $9,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CF Industries by 4.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,789,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,134,783,000 after buying an additional 544,263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CF Industries by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,216,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,108,000 after buying an additional 277,997 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,971,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,954,000 after buying an additional 894,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 48.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,716,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,208,000 after buying an additional 560,800 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.15.

CF Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

CF Industries stock opened at $67.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.46. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.81 and a 52-week high of $119.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.70%.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.