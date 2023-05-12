LPL Financial LLC Buys 51,770 Shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,770 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF were worth $9,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XTN. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 62.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Transportation ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XTN opened at $71.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.74. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $63.47 and a 52-week high of $83.42.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Transportation Select Industry index. The fund tracks a broad-based, equal-weighted index of US stocks in the transportation industry. XTN was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.