LPL Financial LLC Cuts Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,386 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,467 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $9,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 17.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,136,900,000 after buying an additional 3,403,145 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 155.1% in the third quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 3,405,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,300,000 after buying an additional 2,070,301 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 28.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,851,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,344,000 after buying an additional 1,069,367 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3,682.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 980,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,175,000 after buying an additional 954,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $46,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.30.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $67.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.79, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $69.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $659,341.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $659,341.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,247 shares of company stock valued at $8,455,707. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

