LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $8,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 872 shares in the company, valued at $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,187 shares of company stock worth $2,518,927 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.86.

IDXX stock opened at $486.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $481.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.43. The company has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.57, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $515.79.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Featured Stories

