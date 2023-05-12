LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,544 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,417 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $9,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.6 %

Ross Stores stock opened at $102.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.90. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $122.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.84 and a 200 day moving average of $109.26.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,516. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,345,041.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.53.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading

