LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) by 1,034.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,985 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $9,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

Shares of BATS VUSB opened at $49.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.06.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

