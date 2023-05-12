LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 894,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,099 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $8,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CION Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in CION Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in CION Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CION Investment by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in CION Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

CION opened at $9.42 on Friday. CION Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $11.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $518.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. CION Investment’s payout ratio is 152.81%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CION Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

