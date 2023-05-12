LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $8,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $41.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.79. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $36.47 and a one year high of $49.17.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

