LPL Financial LLC Has $8.57 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,192 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $8,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 38,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 24.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRVL. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.16. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of -209.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.