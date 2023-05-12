LPL Financial LLC Has $8.59 Million Position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ – Get Rating) by 960.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 431,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,884 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $8,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOXQ. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 959.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 11,038.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 14,019 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SOXQ stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.43. The stock has a market cap of $100.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.56. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $25.45.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX \u002F Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

