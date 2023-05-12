LPL Financial LLC Has $8.62 Million Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,444 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 238.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,001.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.91. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

