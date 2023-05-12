LPL Financial LLC Has $8.73 Million Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $8,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.95.

AVB stock opened at $180.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.42. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $220.42. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.92.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

